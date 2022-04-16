Analysts Set CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target at $29.44

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIXX. TD Securities cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CI Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in CI Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 39.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

