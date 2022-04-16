Analysts Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Target Price at $41.92

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 842,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 355,710 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

