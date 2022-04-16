Analysts Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Price Target at $58.00

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,240,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,860,308. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

