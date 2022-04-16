Analysts Set SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target at $306.00

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

Several research analysts have commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,480 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $3,908,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,264 shares of company stock worth $9,008,934. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 10.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 2,422.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 121,765 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $1,164,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 120.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 253,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM opened at $184.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.07 and its 200 day moving average is $236.27. SiTime has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $341.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.17.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SiTime will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

