Analysts Set Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Price Target at $440.00

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $432.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleperformance from €420.00 ($456.52) to €440.00 ($478.26) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teleperformance to €425.00 ($461.96) in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.15. 8,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,532. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $161.36 and a 1 year high of $229.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.47.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.

