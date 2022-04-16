Analysts Set TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) PT at $61.86

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.86.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.13) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.
TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
