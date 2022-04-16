Analyzing Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Marpai and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai N/A N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 5.51% 7.51% 2.99%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Marpai and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 2 7 5 0 2.21

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus price target of $54.10, suggesting a potential upside of 60.82%. Given Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Marpai.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marpai and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai $14.23 million 1.95 -$15.98 million N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $20.85 billion 0.95 $1.15 billion $1.96 17.16

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Marpai.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of Marpai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats Marpai on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marpai Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market. It also offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes dialysis products, including polysulfone dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, peritoneal dialysis cyclers, peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, and systems for water treatment; and non-dialysis products, such as acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, it develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, vascular care ambulatory surgery center, and physician nephrology and cardiology services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. As of February 23, 2022, it operated 4,171 outpatient dialysis clinics in approximately 150 countries. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

