Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,906 shares of company stock worth $6,927,842 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 35.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,256.3% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.23. 6,213,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,752,330. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 1.90. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.87.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

