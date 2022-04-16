Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $391,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Anfield Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $184.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.82.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

