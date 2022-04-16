Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Short Interest Update

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Anritsu stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. Anritsu has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.50.
About Anritsu (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anritsu (AITUY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Anritsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anritsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.