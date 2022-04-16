Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Short Interest Update

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Anritsu stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. Anritsu has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Anritsu Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells measurement instruments and systems for various communications applications in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Test and Measurement, Products Quality Assurance, and Others segments. The Test and Measurement segment offers measuring instruments for mobile phone acceptance testing by mobile phone service providers; and for design, production, function and performance verification, and maintenance of mobile phone handsets by manufacturers of mobile phones, including smartphones, IC chipsets, and relevant components.

