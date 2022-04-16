Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.9% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM opened at $516.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $526.62.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.43.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

