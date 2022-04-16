Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $598,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43.

