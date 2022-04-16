Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $133.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

