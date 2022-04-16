Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,915,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,750,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,722,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 165,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.27.

