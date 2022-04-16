Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,029,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,692,000 after acquiring an additional 237,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.26.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

