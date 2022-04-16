Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 623 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG opened at $122.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $127.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.