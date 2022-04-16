Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APDN. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 105.86% and a negative net margin of 123.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 7.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

