APYSwap Achieves Market Cap of $895,592.28 (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $895,592.28 and $304,312.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00045523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.80 or 0.07468594 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,399.91 or 0.99917295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00041620 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

