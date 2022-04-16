Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Trading 6.1% Higher

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28.

Arcadis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Europe & Middle East, The Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL. It offers architectural based design consultancy services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

