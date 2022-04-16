ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Position Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,209,000 after acquiring an additional 146,968 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,947,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 134,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,637,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $69.16 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average is $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

In related news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

