Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 418,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,279,000 after buying an additional 331,502 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $96.91 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $97.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

