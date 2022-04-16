Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,548 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $839,260,000 after purchasing an additional 302,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $538,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after purchasing an additional 628,060 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. 258,868,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,520,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWTR. MKM Partners downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

