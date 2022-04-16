Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

MO traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $54.98. 12,214,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,026,943. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.78. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

