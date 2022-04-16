Arizona State Retirement System Has $19.54 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $19,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 114,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,660,000 after buying an additional 96,754 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $15.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,470,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,319. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.11.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.34.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

