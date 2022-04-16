Arizona State Retirement System Has $20.14 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,365. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.26.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.