Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.12 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,276,429,000 after acquiring an additional 70,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,012,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,487,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 784,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,876,000 after acquiring an additional 66,879 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,598,000 after acquiring an additional 86,272 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $638.48. 325,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $649.54 and a 200 day moving average of $635.26. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.