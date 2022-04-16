Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.67 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,812. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.04. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.48 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

