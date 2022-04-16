Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,734.74.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $32.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,227.29. 402,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,673. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,276.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,346.97. The company has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 EPS for the current year.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.