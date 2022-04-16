Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,279. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.44.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

