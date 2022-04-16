Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,268,000 after purchasing an additional 641,141 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,749,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,061,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

