Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $57,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 692,454 shares of company stock worth $74,825,198. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.39.

NYSE:NET traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.98. 3,608,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,612. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

