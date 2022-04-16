Arizona State Retirement System Sells 18,678 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,678 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $22,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,312,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,500,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.