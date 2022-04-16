Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,266 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,942 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.60. 2,036,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,239,748. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

