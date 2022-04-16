Arizona State Retirement System Sells 658 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $626.78. The company had a trading volume of 955,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,267. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.23 and a 1-year high of $635.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.23. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.47.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

