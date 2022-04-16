Arizona State Retirement System Sells 6,606 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 402,074 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,231 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 873,824 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,703 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 85.8% in the third quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 433,067 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,110,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,680,304. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

