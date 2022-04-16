Arizona State Retirement System Sells 912 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $15.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,751. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.02 and a 200 day moving average of $377.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.33.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

