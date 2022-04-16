Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.85.

NYSE PGR traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $112.11. 3,918,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $120.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

