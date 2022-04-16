Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 282,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 187,493 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.83.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $104.86. 3,794,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $82.17. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $105.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

