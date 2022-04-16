Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 329 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $108.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.45. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

