Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.19% of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,527 shares during the last quarter.

AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $25.58.

