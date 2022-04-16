Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $219,000 Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VMware were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Shares of VMW opened at $113.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

