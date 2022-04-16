Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 91,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 777.6% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $295.02 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $269.31 and a 52-week high of $360.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

