Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corteva by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,627,000 after buying an additional 975,906 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

