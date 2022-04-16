Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,475 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

NYSE:MOS opened at $76.05 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

