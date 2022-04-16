Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 151 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,628,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,543,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,499,000 after purchasing an additional 176,628 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1,048.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,347,000.

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $76.04 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $85.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

