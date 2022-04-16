Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Popular were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of BPOP opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.99. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.94 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

