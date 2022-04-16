Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,523,000 after purchasing an additional 651,865 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,649,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,789,000 after purchasing an additional 185,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,959,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $238.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.22 and its 200 day moving average is $279.18. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $222.82 and a 12 month high of $318.82.

