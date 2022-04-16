Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 653 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 131,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,911,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $238.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.35 and its 200 day moving average is $265.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $222.50 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

