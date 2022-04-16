ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.18.

ASE Technology stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,924,000 after buying an additional 2,110,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025,689 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,478,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 897,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

