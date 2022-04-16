ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €900.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €900.00 ($978.26) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($847.83) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($760.87) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,027.17) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($918.48) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($836.96) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €765.23 ($831.77).

